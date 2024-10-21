The project is on track to complete the work by the end of December 2024, alongside the remaining construction tasks, an official statement said

First girder installed at its designated location. Pic/BMC

Listen to this article Carnac bridge's reconstruction moves ahead as first girder installed, check details x 00:00

The reconstructions of the Carnac bridge in south Mumbai has reached a significant milestone with the successful installation of the first girder at its designated location, an official statement said on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The installation marks an important development for the on going reconstruction project of the bridge that connects the historic Masjid Bunder railway station to P. D'Mello Road in south Mumbai.

According to the official statement, the installation took place over the weekend, specifically during a scheduled railway mega block from midnight to 3:30 am on October 19 and 20.

The Central Railway administration executed the placement of the steel girder while coordinating special traffic management and power supply arrangements to ensure safety and minimal disruption to rail services.

The project has been underway due to safety concerns regarding the old Carnac bridge on Lokmanya Tilak Road, which had become hazardous for commuters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated the bridge's reconstruction, with plans to significantly enhance transportation in the region.

"The recent installation involved moving a 550 metric ton girder, spanning 70 meters, to the bridge's southern side. The important step was completed on October 14, setting the stage for the subsequent girder installation," said an official statement.

It further said that under the guidance of BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the bridge department worked in tandem with Central Railway officials to ensure the successful execution of this complex operation. The technical supervision was provided by M/s RITES Limited, as per the approved project blueprint by the Central Railway. The newly installed girder measures approximately 70 meters in length and 9.5 meters in width, weighing around 550 metric tons. The girder was initially placed in a cantilever position alongside the railway tracks, necessitating meticulous planning and execution for its transfer from east to west.

"On the nights of October 19 and 20, the railway authorities conducted thorough assessments of the risks and technical aspects before proceeding with the installation. The careful planning ensured that both rail traffic and power supply were temporarily suspended, allowing for a seamless and safe installation process," it said.

With the successful installation of the first girder, focus will now shift towards expediting the placement of the second girder. The project is on track to complete the work by the end of December 2024, alongside the remaining construction tasks, the statement said.