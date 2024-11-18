From January to October 2024, the number of fatalities due to accidents on the railway tracks decreased by 14 per cent, dropping from 2,755 cases in the same period in 2023 to 2,388 cases during January to October 2024, down 367 cases

The Central Railway on Monday in an official statement announced a remarkable decline in incidents of deaths and injuries on its tracks, highlighting the effectiveness of its ongoing safety initiatives.

From January to October 2024, the number of fatalities due to accidents on the railway tracks decreased by 14 per cent, dropping from 2,755 cases in the same period in 2023 to 2,388 cases during January to October 2024, down 367 cases, the statement read.

Additionally, injuries have also seen a notable reduction of 10 per cent, falling from 1,352 cases to 1,211 cases in the same period.

In total, incidents of death and injury combined have decreased by 508 cases, representing a 13 per cent reduction from 4,107 cases in 2023 to 3,599 cases during January to October 2024, said Central Railway.

A thorough analysis of these incidents has revealed that trespassing remains a primary contributor accounting for nearly 40 per cent of all cases with 1,429 incidents of death and injury were related to this issue.

Of the 2,388 deaths recorded on the tracks, 1,210 were attributed to trespassing, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of the fatalities.

Alarmingly, incidents of trespassing not only lead to loss of life but also result in serious injuries, with approximately 18 per cent of cases involving limb loss.

While trespassing is a significant concern, other causes of deaths and injuries include 653 cases due to falling from moving trains and 91 cases due to falling into the gap between the platform and train. 1,423 cases due to various other causes, including suicides, electric shocks, and natural causes like heart attacks, illness, etc.

In response to these troubling statistics, Central Railway has implemented a series of short-term and long-term safety measures aimed at curbing incidents on its network.

Short Term Plan

1. Deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at critical black spots/ sections to control trespassing.

2. Construction of boundary walls in areas prone to trespassing, particularly in suburban regions of Mumbai.

3. Removal of encroachments along railway boundaries.

4. Awareness programs by RPF with other departments in high-risk areas.

5. Enforcement of punitive actions under Section 147 of the Railway Act.

6. Installation of fencing at platform ends.

7. Removal of ramps at platform ends to avoid trespassing.

8. Placement of whistle boards near black spots to alert oncoming trains.

Long Term Plan

1. Widening of platforms.

2. Construction of New platforms

3. Construction of foot over bridges and subways

4. Plans to upgrade non-AC suburban trains to AC local services in Mumbai.

5. Escalators and Lifts to avoid trespassing from one platform to another platform.

6. Influencing Passenger’s way of thinking through media campaign.

7. Scattered office working hours to reduce peak time rush in Mumbai division.

In addition to infrastructural improvements, Central Railway is actively engaging with the community through various awareness campaigns.

Initiatives include distribution of pamphlets, educational banners, and Nukkad Natak (street plays) themed around safety messages, such as "Yamraj & Chitragupta," to highlight the dangers of trespassing.