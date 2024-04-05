Breaking News
Mumbai rail updates: Central railway to carry mega bloc on Sunday on main and trans harbour line
Mumbai rail updates: Central railway to carry mega bloc on Sunday on main and trans harbour line

Updated on: 05 April,2024 06:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On main line, mega block will be conducted from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on both directions between Matunga and Mulund

Representation image/mid-day

Listen to this article
The Central Railway (CR) will conduct a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7 for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. The block will be on main line and trans-harbour network, said the statement released by CR.


On main line, mega block will be conducted from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on slow lines on both directions between Matunga and Mulund, the CR informed.


On Down Slow line, services departing CSMT from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down Fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, further re-diverted on Down Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. 


Also Read: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 7, check details

UP Slow line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on UP Fast line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on UP Slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

The statement by CR added that all UP and Down Locals departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On Down Slow line, last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 09.53 am. First local after the block will be Asangaon Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.33 pm.

While, on UP Slow line, last local before the block will be Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10.27 am. First local after the block will be Kalyan Local departing Thane at 04.03 pm.

Providing details on mega block on Trans-harbour network, CR informed that mega block will be on both UP and Down Trans Harbour line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Up and Down Trans Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.
 
Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and UP line services for Thane departing Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled, the CR informed. 

The statement added that, on Down Trans Harbour line, last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing Thane at 10.35 am. First local after the block will be Vashi Local departing Thane at 4.19 pm.

While, on UP Trans Harbour line, last local before the block for Thane will be departing Vashi at 10.15 am and first local after the block for Thane will be departing Panvel at 3.53 pm.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused, the press statement releases by CR said. 

