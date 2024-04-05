Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai local train updates Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 7 check details
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 7, check details

Updated on: 05 April,2024 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, April 7

Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 7, check details

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 7, check details
x
00:00

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday.


The Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hours between Mahim and Andheri railway stations will be taken on up and down Harbour Lines on Sunday, April 7.


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that during the block period, all CSMT – Bandra – CSMT and CSMT – Goregaon - CSMT  Harbour line services of Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled.


The list of cancellations will be available in Station Master’s office. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the Western Railway said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, as many as 30,000 commuters on Monday bought tickets for Mumbai AC local trains, the Western Railway said in a statement issued earlier this week. 

The Western Railway officials also said that over 3000 passengers availed of season tickets for AC locals on April 1.

According to the Western Railway, on Monday, as many as 3,561 persons availed of season tickets for AC locals.

The season tickets issued for First and Second classes and are valid in the class for which they are issued. Furthermore, those holding first-class season tickets are not allowed to travel in air-conditioned locals. Season tickets, which are issued for suburban as well as non-suburban sections, allow a passenger to travel unlimited in a stipulated period. The railways offer monthly and quarterly season tickets.

The Western Railway said that the data further showed that nearly 23,623 persons had bought journey tickets for AC locals which took the total number of tickets bought to 27,184.

Meanwhile, the recorded ridership of AC locals on the Western line on April 1 stood at 2,39, 097. The Western Railway has 96 AC local services running during the week while on weekends only 53 services of the locals are operated, according to the Western Railway.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai news western railway maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK