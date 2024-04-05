Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, April 7

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours on April 7, check details x 00:00

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday.

The Western Railway, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours from 11.00 hrs to 16.00 hours between Mahim and Andheri railway stations will be taken on up and down Harbour Lines on Sunday, April 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that during the block period, all CSMT – Bandra – CSMT and CSMT – Goregaon - CSMT Harbour line services of Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon will remain cancelled.

The list of cancellations will be available in Station Master’s office. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements, the Western Railway said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, as many as 30,000 commuters on Monday bought tickets for Mumbai AC local trains, the Western Railway said in a statement issued earlier this week.

The Western Railway officials also said that over 3000 passengers availed of season tickets for AC locals on April 1.

According to the Western Railway, on Monday, as many as 3,561 persons availed of season tickets for AC locals.

The season tickets issued for First and Second classes and are valid in the class for which they are issued. Furthermore, those holding first-class season tickets are not allowed to travel in air-conditioned locals. Season tickets, which are issued for suburban as well as non-suburban sections, allow a passenger to travel unlimited in a stipulated period. The railways offer monthly and quarterly season tickets.

The Western Railway said that the data further showed that nearly 23,623 persons had bought journey tickets for AC locals which took the total number of tickets bought to 27,184.

Meanwhile, the recorded ridership of AC locals on the Western line on April 1 stood at 2,39, 097. The Western Railway has 96 AC local services running during the week while on weekends only 53 services of the locals are operated, according to the Western Railway.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!