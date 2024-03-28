Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that it will operate a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central, check details x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





WR will carry out a jumbo block of five hours on Sunday The jumbo block will be between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations The block will be taken on up and down fast lines, the WR said on Thursday

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Thursday said that it will carry out a jumbo block of five hours between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday.

In an official statement on Thursday, the Western Railway said, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jumbo block would begin at 10.35 hrs and would go on till 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 31st March, 2024, the Western Railway said.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and Down Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central station. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and some Churchgate trains will be short terminated/reversed ex Bandra/Dadar station.

"Detailed information is available with concerned station masters," the Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand especially during the festive season, Western Railway has extended the trips of 07 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

The details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09207 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th March, 2024 has been extended up to 28th June, 2024.

Train No. 09208 Bhavnagar– Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March, 2024 has been extended up to 27th June, 2024.

2. Train No. 09415 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March, 2024 has been extended up to 27th June, 2024.

Train No. 09416 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March, 2024 has been extended up to 27th June, 2024.

3. Train No. 09456 Bhuj – Gandhinagar Capital Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 30th June, 2024.

Train No. 09455 Gandhinagar Capital – Bhuj Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 30th June, 2024

4. Train No. 09216 Bhavnagar - Gandhigram Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09215 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

5. Train No. 09530 Bhavnagar – Dhola Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024. Train No. 09529 Dhola – Bhavnagar Daily Special which was earlier notified up to 01st April, 2024 has been extended up to 30th June, 2024.

6. Train No. 09211 Gandhigram – Botad Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09212 Botad – Gandhigram Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

7. Train No. 09213 Botad - Dhrangadhra Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Train No. 09214 Dhrangadhra – Botad Special which was earlier notified up to 31st March, 2024 has been extended up to 29th June, 2024.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!