There is no change in timings, composition and halts for the trains, Central Railway stated. The ticket bookings for the special trains will be open on September 26 and September 27

The Central Railway on Tuesday stated that it will continue the services of its Special Trains for 1,340 trips to clear the extra rush of passengers amid the festive season.

The list of the Special Trains are as follows:

Dadar-Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) Tri-weekly Specials

Train No 01025 Dadar -Ballia Tri-weekly special notified up to September 30 is now extended to run from October 2 to December 30. (39 trips)

Train No 01026 Ballia-Dadar Tri-weekly special notified up to October 2 is now extended to run from October 4 to January 1, 2025. (39 trips)

Dadar-Gorakhpur Specials

Train No 01027 Dadar-Gorakhpur four-day week special notified up to September 29 is now extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (53 Trips)

Train No 01028 Gorakhpur-Dadar four-day week special notified up to September 30 is now extended to run from October 3 to January 2, 2025. (53 Trips)

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur Weekly Specials

Train No 01435 Solapur-LTT Weekly Special notified up to Tuesday, September 24, is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (14 trips)

Train No 01436 LTT-Solapur Weekly Special notified up to Wednesday, September 25, is further extended to run from October 2 to January 1, 2025. (14 trips)

Solapur-Tirupati Weekly Specials

Train No 01437 Solapur-Tirupati Weekly Special notified up to Thursday, September 26, is further extended to run from October 3 to December 26. (13 trips)

Train No 01438 Tirupati-Solapur Weekly Special notified up to Friday, September 27, is further extended to run from October 4 to December 27. (13 trips)

Solapur-Daund Daily Unreserved Specials

Train No 01461 Solapur-Daund Daily Unreserved Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Train No 01462 Daund-Solapur Daily Unreserved special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Solapur-Kalaburagi Daily Unreserved Specials

Train No 01463 Solapur-Kalaburagi Daily Unreserved Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips) Train No 01464 Kalaburagi-Solapur Daily Unreserved Special notified up to Sunday, September 29, is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Specials

Train No 01139 Nagpur-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Special notified to run up to Saturday, September 28 is now extended to run from October 2 to December 28. (26 Trips)

Train No 01140 Madgaon-Nagpur Bi-Weekly Special notified to run up to Sunday, September 29 is now extended to run from October 3 to December 29 (26 Trips)

Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Daily Specials

Train No 01023 Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur Daily Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Train No 01024 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Pune Daily Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Badnera (Amravati district)-Nashik Daily Unreserved Specials

Train No 01211 Badnera- Nashik Daily Unreserved Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Train No. 01212 Nashik-Badnera Daily Unreserved special notified upto 30.09.2024 is further extended to run from 01.10.2024 to 31.12.2024. (92 trips)

Pune-Harangul Daily Specials

Train No 01487 Pune-Harangul Daily special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Train No 01488 Harangul-Pune Daily special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (92 trips)

Khandwa-Sanawad Specials (Five days a week)

Train No 01091 Khandwa-Sanawad Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (65 trips)

Train No 01092 Sanawad-Khandwa Special notified up to September 30 is further extended to run from October 1 to December 31. (65 trips)

The ticket booking for special trains 01435, 01436, 01139, 01140, 01024, 01023, 01487 and 01488 will open on Thursday, September 26, while passengers will be able to book tickets for trains 01025, 01027 and 01437 from Friday, September 27, onwards on special charges at all computerised reservation centres as well as on www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at the halts of the above-mentioned special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.