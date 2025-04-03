According to the Central Railway, the new bridge, which will replace Level Crossing Gate No. 32 at km 128/16-17, is scheduled for construction from April 6 to April 8, 2025

Representational Image

Listen to this article Central Railway to operate traffic and power blocks for road over bridge construction on Lonavala-Malavali section x 00:00

The Central Railway will undertake special traffic and power blocks for the launch of four steel girders as part of the proposed construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Lonavala-Malavali section.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Central Railway, the new bridge, which will replace Level Crossing Gate No. 32 at km 128/16-17, is scheduled for construction from April 6 to April 8, 2025.

The blocks will be implemented on both the up and down lines between Malavali and Lonavala. The schedule and its impact on train services are as follows:

On April 6, 2025 (Sunday), a block will be in effect from 1:05 PM to 4:05 PM. During this time, several trains will be regulated. Train No. 22159 CSMT-Chennai Express will be held at Lonavala until 4:05 PM, Train No. 17222 LTT-Kakinada Express will be regulated at Karjat until 3:20 PM, and Train No. 22194 Gwalior-Daund Express will be delayed at Chauk for 10 minutes. Additionally, EMU services will be affected, with Train Nos. 99814 Pune-Lonavala and 99816 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala being short-terminated at Malavali. Trains 99813 Lonavala-Pune and 99815 Lonavala-Shivaji Nagar will originate from Malavali instead of Lonavala.

On April 7, 2025 (Monday), another block will be in place from 1:05 PM to 2:35 PM. During this period, Train No. 99816 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala EMU will be short-terminated at Malavali, while Train No. 99813 Lonavala-Pune EMU will originate from Malavali.

On April 8, 2025 (Tuesday), a block will be in effect from 1:05 PM to 3:05 PM. Similar to the previous day, Train No. 99816 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala EMU will be short-terminated at Malavali, and Train No. 99813 Lonavala-Pune EMU will originate from Malavali.

These blocks are crucial for infrastructure development and passenger safety. The Railway Administration has urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate during this period of essential maintenance work, the Central Railway said.