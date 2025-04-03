Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to operate traffic and power blocks for road over bridge construction on Lonavala Malavali section

Central Railway to operate traffic and power blocks for road over bridge construction on Lonavala-Malavali section

Updated on: 03 April,2025 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the Central Railway, the new bridge, which will replace Level Crossing Gate No. 32 at km 128/16-17, is scheduled for construction from April 6 to April 8, 2025

Central Railway to operate traffic and power blocks for road over bridge construction on Lonavala-Malavali section

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Central Railway to operate traffic and power blocks for road over bridge construction on Lonavala-Malavali section
x
00:00

The Central Railway will undertake special traffic and power blocks for the launch of four steel girders as part of the proposed construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) on the Lonavala-Malavali section. 


According to the Central Railway, the new bridge, which will replace Level Crossing Gate No. 32 at km 128/16-17, is scheduled for construction from April 6 to April 8, 2025.


The blocks will be implemented on both the up and down lines between Malavali and Lonavala. The schedule and its impact on train services are as follows:


On April 6, 2025 (Sunday), a block will be in effect from 1:05 PM to 4:05 PM. During this time, several trains will be regulated. Train No. 22159 CSMT-Chennai Express will be held at Lonavala until 4:05 PM, Train No. 17222 LTT-Kakinada Express will be regulated at Karjat until 3:20 PM, and Train No. 22194 Gwalior-Daund Express will be delayed at Chauk for 10 minutes. Additionally, EMU services will be affected, with Train Nos. 99814 Pune-Lonavala and 99816 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala being short-terminated at Malavali. Trains 99813 Lonavala-Pune and 99815 Lonavala-Shivaji Nagar will originate from Malavali instead of Lonavala.

On April 7, 2025 (Monday), another block will be in place from 1:05 PM to 2:35 PM. During this period, Train No. 99816 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala EMU will be short-terminated at Malavali, while Train No. 99813 Lonavala-Pune EMU will originate from Malavali.

On April 8, 2025 (Tuesday), a block will be in effect from 1:05 PM to 3:05 PM. Similar to the previous day, Train No. 99816 Shivaji Nagar-Lonavala EMU will be short-terminated at Malavali, and Train No. 99813 Lonavala-Pune EMU will originate from Malavali.

These blocks are crucial for infrastructure development and passenger safety. The Railway Administration has urged passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate during this period of essential maintenance work, the Central Railway said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

central railway mumbai trains maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK