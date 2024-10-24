From October 1 to October 20, 2024, the dedicated 'all women' teams detected a staggering 11,971 commuters traveling without valid tickets, recovering a total of Rs 33,98,732 in penalties, the Central Railway said

Central Railway’s 'all women' initiative-- "Nav Durga" and 'Tejaswini,' special ticket checking batches, has achieved a remarkable feat in combating ticketless travel, the officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Central Railway, from October 1 to October 20, 2024, the dedicated 'all women' teams detected a staggering 11,971 commuters traveling without valid tickets, recovering a total of Rs 33,98,732 in penalties.

On October 22, 2024, Sudha Dwivedi, Head Travelling Ticket Examiner, celebrated a significant milestone by detecting and penalizing 103 commuters in a single day. This day alone saw the Tejaswini special batch registering 318 cases of irregular travel and recovering Rs 96,240 in fines, averaging 35 cases and Rs 10,693 per staff member, it said.

The "Nav Durga" Squad, which includes the Tejaswini batches, has been actively conducting special ticket-checking drives across various stations during the festive season, particularly around Navratri and Diwali.

"The initiative aims to reinforce the importance of traveling with valid tickets, ensuring a comfortable and dignified experience for genuine passengers," an official said.

The 'all women' ticket checking Tejaswini batches 1,2, 3, 4 and a special batch have been actively working from 01.10.2024 to 20.10.2024 rigorously checking tickets and ensuring compliance among passengers, the statement said.

Breakdown of Ticket Violations:

AC locals: 1,860 commuters fined a total of Rs 6,48,570

First Class: 4,622 commuters fined Rs 14,38,550

Second Class: 4,664 commuters fined Rs 12,15,882

Unbooked luggage: 825 cases with fines totaling Rs 95,730

The statement further said that the Tejaswini batches have showcased their commitment to passenger safety and compliance, diligently working from October 1 to October 20 to ensure that passengers purchase and travel with valid tickets. Their presence on trains and at stations plays a vital role in discouraging ticketless travel.

These special ticket-checking drives conducted in the spirit of Navratri, and continuing during the festive season of Diwali, symbolises the power of Shakti, with the ladies staff embodying the strength and dedication of the Goddess, the Central Railway statement said.

"The Central Railway appeals to the passengers to purchase proper and valid tickets to avoid inconvenience. The Railway administration extends heartfelt appreciation to all staff involved in the initiative for their hard work and dedication," the officials said.