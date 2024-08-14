Central Rly commemorates Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across 26 stations

Photographs, graphics, and information regarding the partition were displayed in exhibitions at key stations such as CSMT, Pune, Solapur, Nagpur, and Bhusaval.

SP Vyas, Retd Sub Divisional Telecom Engineer, Nagpur inaugurated the exhibition at CSMT/ Sourced Photo

Central Railway commemorated Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, 2024, at 26 stations throughout its five divisions. The observation attempted to highlight the miseries of the partition through displays, street plays and other cultural activities.

Photographs, graphics, and information regarding the partition were displayed in exhibitions at key stations such as CSMT, Pune, Solapur, Nagpur, and Bhusaval. Freedom fighters, senior residents, and local authorities opened the exhibitions, giving their experiences and perspectives on the freedom war, Central Railway said in their communique.

The railways commemorated Partition Horrors Remembrance Day through Nukkad Nataks, video screenings, and cultural activities which were provided by railway and local artists. The day ended with the recitation of the National Anthem.

Divisional Railway Managers, Additional Divisional Railway Managers, and senior officials from all divisions attended the commemorative events to show their support.

Central Railway, in their communique, also shared how each division commemorated Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

In Mumbai, exhibitions were organised at four stations--Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Thane, Vashi and Panvel. CR said that in the Mumbai division, SP Vyas, Retd Sub Divisional Telecom Engineer, Nagpur inaugurated the exhibition at CSMT.

Dr Bhakti Kumar Dave (81), Yashwant Thakre (92) and Shrikant Bapat (75) who are the president, vice president and secretary of Pravasi Yatri Sangh Panvel inaugurated the exhibition at Panvel.

In the Pune division, exhibitions were held at six stations: Pune, Satara, Miraj, Kolhapur, Daund, and Ahmednagar. Arvind Monalkar, a freedom fighter, launched the display at Pune Station. He discussed the liberation movement and the miseries of partition, the CR said.

Meanwhile, in Solapur division, exhibitions were organised at four stations-Solapur, Kalaburagi, Latur and Osmanabad. Freedom Fighter Dattatrey Hibare inaugurated the exhibition at Solapur and spoke about his experience during the freedom struggle.

In the Nagpur division, exhibitions were held at three stations: Nagpur, Amla, and Wardha. Leelatai Chitale, a freedom fighter, launched the display at Nagpur station. She also provided vital insights into the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters during the struggle for independence, the CR said and added that in the Bhusaval division, exhibitions were held at nine stations: Bhusaval, Akola, Nashik Road, Khandwa, Manmad, Amravati, Shegaon, Burhanpur, and Dhule. Freedom fighter Prabhakar Bagul and a late Freedom Fighter's widow Usha Wani inaugurated the exhibition in Bhusaval. They also shared stirring stories of pre-independence and partition.



