New station alos expected to decongest existing hubs and boost industrial growth

Work underway at the new new suburban station at Chikhloli

Listen to this article Chikhloli station to bridge Ambernath-Badlapur gap, easing commutes for locals x 00:00

The 14 km distance between Ambernath and Badlapur is finally getting covered with a new suburban station at Chikhloli. It will be after a long time that a suburban station will be opening on the main line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The station, being built with three foot overbridges, is part of a broader project that includes the addition of two new lines between Kalyan and Badlapur, each extending approximately 14 km. These lines are designed to segregate suburban services from long-distance trains, thereby enhancing three-footing overall operational efficiency.

The initiative is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A (MUTP 3A), which aims to enhance suburban rail infrastructure. The project is being executed by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd,” a MRVC spokesperson said.

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has floated tenders for the construction of the Chikhloli station, which will encompass platforms, sheds, ticket counters, escalators, and foot overbridges.

Once operational, it is anticipated to ease commuter travel by reducing overcrowding at Ambernath and Badlapur stations. This development is particularly significant for residents in the Kalyan-Karjat stretch of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), as it promises to improve daily commuting experiences.

Commuters Speak

Pravin Kadam, local resident

“Ambernath and Badlapur house MIDC’s well-established industrial zones. The population in this area primarily resides in surrounding small villages, spending a significant portion of their earnings on transportation while commuting from distant locations, including the western suburbs. If Chikhloli station is developed, these concentrated residential pockets in Ambernath and Badlapur will expand, attracting workers to settl. Currently, the distance between the existing Ambernath and Badlapur stations limits growth. A new station will provide a much-needed boost to industrial units, benefiting the middle-class workforce in the region.”

Anup Suresh Mhetre, local commuter

“The Chikhloli station will be an important contributory factor and play the role of a catalyst in the overall growth and development of the Badlapur-Ambernath region as a whole. The station will make an invaluable contribution to the surrounding areas as well.”

Shailesh Raut, president, Kalyan-Kasara Railway Passenger

“The distance between Ambernath and Badlapur is very large. At present, commuters staying in the vicinity need to take autos to reach either station and end up spending a lot of money for the commute. The new station will bust the auto racket and will prove to be helpful to a large number of people.”

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, Federation of Suburban Passengers’ Association

“Besides Chikhloli, we have also called for a Guravali station between Titwala and Khadavli. The services beyond Kalyan need stark improvement. There is a need for more trains and services beyond Kalyan on both Kasara line and Karjat line given the growth of population.”