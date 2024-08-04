BJP leader Shaina NC also claimed that Thackeray tried to 'backstab' the BJP when he was in power despite getting the votes on PM Modi's name by hatching a conspiracy

Shaina NC. Pic/X

Childish statement: BJP leader Shaina NC on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

BJP leader Shaina NC strongly hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his 'power jihad' jibe and said that it was a 'childish' statement to make, reported news agency ANI.

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Shaina NC said, "What a childish statement this is. In a democracy, it is the voter that decides victory and defeat and let's not forget that Uddhav Thackeray should be reminded of how his MPs got elected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name," reported ANI.

"When he was the chief minister he chose to backstab the BJP despite getting the votes on PM Modi's name by hatching a conspiracy and then saying that he would put Devendra Fadnavis in jail. Did Devendra Fadnavis go to jail? Absolutely not. Because it is the people's blessings that these kind of statements do not succeed," she said, reported ANI.

BJP leader Shaina NC further attacked Uddhav Thackeray and said, "Also, understand when you have Pakistani flags that are seen at Thackeray's meetings in Nashik and Mumbai it shows what their ideology is. Balasaheb Thackeray would have never gone with the Congress for power," reported ANI.

BJP leader Shaina NC further said that the people of the state will vote for Prime Minister Modi and Devendra Fadnavis in the state and that the BJP will come back to power.

"So when you accuse certain people or get into polarizing different castes and religions for a community that has lived harmoniously, let me please tell you that they will vote for the prime minister and Devendra Fadnavis in the state. BJP will come back to power. It is the Mahayuti that has given stability and security to all citizens without getting into this kind of divisive vote bank politics," said the BJP leader, reported ANI.

This was in response to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement earlier in a BJP conclave.

On July 21, while addressing a BJP conclave in Maharashtra's Pune, Amit Shah called the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance an "Aurangzeb fan club" and alleged that Thackeray was its leader.

Earlier on August 3, former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that the battle is in the field and in Mumbai, either he would stay or the BJP.

The former CM was addressing party workers in Pune on Saturday. He was accompanied by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "Now the battle is in the field, I said in Mumbai 'either I stay or you stay'. Here is a poster. In the photo, a Kalingad (Uddhav Thackeray calls Devendra Fadnavis watermelon) is placed at my feet. Some thought I challenged him (Devendra Fadnavis). But, you don't challenge the clods, you have to crush them with your finger. You are not big enough for me to challenge," reported ANI.

The state is likely to go to poll for the 288-member legislative assembly later this year, as the tenure of the current government ends in 2024.

However, the Election Commission has yet to announce the dates.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 per cent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state.

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats.

(With inputs from ANI)