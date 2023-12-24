He added that Dry heat and low humidity can be expected due to easterly winds

An ariel view of Sewri and Wadala shows a layer of smog

Listen to this article Christmas in Mumbai to be warm, temperature to dip post Dec 25 x 00:00

Get ready to celebrate a warm Christmas in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the latest weather predictions, the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach a balmy 32 to 33 degrees Celsius on both December 24 and 25. However, also brace yourselves for a change in the weather pattern post-Christmas, with a noticeable fall in temperature expected after December 25.

“There will be gradual rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next two days (December 24 and December 25) and then fall by 1-2 degrees during subsequent three days over Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. There will be a rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius over Vidarbha for next 48 hours, thereafter, no large change in subsequent days over Vidarbha,” the IMD’s latest bulletin says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the weather system, Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather, a popular weather blog, said, “In the day time, the maximum temperature will continue to be warmer than normal (around 33 degrees) and can rise further on Sunday December 24 and Monday, December 25, with maximum temperature touching around 34-35 degrees Celsius.”

He added that Dry heat and low humidity can be expected due to easterly winds. Nights are likely to be pleasant with minimum temperature around 19 degrees Celsius over the weekend. Thane district and interior regions of Konkan belt will see cooler nights (around 15-16 degree Celsius and even lower). Days will be very warm and would be unlike December.

Explaining the warm weather further, Kapadia said, “This is due to the absence of a moderate or strong intensity Western Disturbance for northern states and UTs. The cool northerlies are not expected along the west coast anytime soon.”