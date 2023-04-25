CIDCO transfers 147 employees

This comes after the bogus employee scam worth R3 crore reported last week

In what could be called a massive bulk transfer after almost a decade, CIDCO transferred 147 employees from various departments. These include 31 clerk typists, 16 office assistants, 15 field officers, 13 draftsmen, 14 surveyors, 10 stenographers and 48 peon. This clean-up drive is being conducted by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at CIDCO.

During the pandemic, CIDCO was in the news for its deteriorated financial condition and for the 12 year delay in Navi Mumbai Metro Project. However, the condition started gradually changing after Dr Mukherjee took charge. “Right from the financial line of credit from nationalised and top most private banks to improvement in water supply have surprised everyone. The work of the long awaited Navi Mumbai Metro has reached its final stage. The blasting at the airport site created a nuisance among the residents, but the solution was sought cleverly and hence, the project is on a fast track with a clear-cut deadline of December 2024,” a statement issued by the agency said.

The bulk transfer of the employees after the scam could be an indication of the strict action taken by the management. "Through these internal transfers, we will ensure that our employees are in the best possible position to contribute to the success of the organization and that there is no room for unethical behavior,” said a CIDCO official.

“It is essential that we maintain transparency and integrity in order to achieve success. Taking proactive steps like these shows our commitment to upholding these values and ensuring that our stakeholders and employees can trust us to do the right thing,” the official added.

As a step towards digitalisation under Dr Mukherjee, CIDCO has made the information about the plots allotted under the 22.5 per cent scheme to the PAP (Project Affected People) of its ambitious project Navi Mumbai International Airport available on its website.

“CIDCO has made this information available for the convenience of Navi Mumbai International Airport affected people. This is another important step in CIDCO's e-governance initiative. This will make the plot allocation process in this ambitious project more transparent and convenient. CIDCO remains committed to its objective of transparency and fairness to PAPs,” Dr Mukherjee said.