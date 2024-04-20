Confusion over Centre’s notification on queer community

Suhail Abbasi, co-founder and chairperson of city-based Humsafar Trust, says this is likely the first time the word ‘queer’ finds mention in a government document

The central government’s notification to form the committee comes in wake of Supreme Court judgment on same-sex marriage. File pic

Even as the central government has formed a committee to examine various issues related to the queer community, the members of the community are unsure of its implications due to the wordings. The central government’s notification to form the committee comes in wake of the Supreme Court judgment on same-sex marriage.



The committee is headed by the cabinet secretary and the social justice department secretary will be its convener. It includes as members the secretaries from other central departments like the home affairs, women and child development, health and family welfare, and the legislative department under the law ministry. “It is likely for the first time that a government notification finds mention of the word ‘queer’. While there are some progressive things mentioned in it, nothing can be certain because the notification also uses the word ‘may’,” said Suhail Abbasi, co-founder and chairperson of city-based Humsafar Trust.

The notification states that the committee “may examine and submit the recommendation on measures to be taken by the Centre and states in ensuring no discrimination in access to goods and services for the queer community.”

Furthermore, it also allows the committee to suggest measures to be taken to mitigate threats of violence and harassment, and to ensure that “queer persons are not subjected to involuntary medical treatments, surgeries, etc., including modules to cover mental health of queer persons”. It also asks the committee to recommend measures to be taken to have discrimination-free access to social welfare entitlements and on “any other issues as deemed necessary”. “It has been two days since the notification has come out but no government agency has reached out to us and this is how it usually works. But no officials have reached out to queer representatives from across the country as far as I know,” said Abbasi, adding that the notification merely offers a glimmer of hope so far.

Saurabh Garg, secretary to the union government’s social justice and empowerment department, who is the convener of the committee, said he did not wish to comment on the notification’s ambiguity or the deliberations held in the aftermath.