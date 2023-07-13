Cops arrest Pune thief who stole phones in Mumbai

The accused identified as Sagar Sarsaar, a Pune resident, was arrested on Tuesday. The complainant had gone to the salon for a haircut for his 9-year-old child on July 2 and later realised his phone was missing

The Andheri police arrested 28-year-old a pickpocket who used to steal mobile phones, taking advantage of crowded areas and then withdraw money from their digital wallets. The accused identified as Sagar Sarsaar, a Pune resident, was arrested on Tuesday. The complainant had gone to the salon for a haircut for his 9-year-old child on July 2 and later realised his phone was missing. He approached the Andheri police on July 3 and registered a complaint.

“During investigations, we found that Sarsaar after resetting the lock of the phone, generated a new password and allegedly transferred Rs 61,500 from a wallet app to various bank accounts. API Ranjeet Gundre along with his team took the help of the bank and froze about Rs 34,000 and took details of the bank account in which the amount transferred reached the accused, said an officer.

Sarsaar, who lives with his wife and two children, is jobless. He used to visit Mumbai only to steal phones. The account in which he transferred amounts belong to family members and relatives. “We have recovered the entire amount and also the stolen mobile phone,” said API Gundre.