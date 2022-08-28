Breaking News
Covid-19 is still a killer on downlow

Updated on: 28 August,2022 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In August, the death toll has reached 30

Representative Image


Living with Covid-19 may now be a everyday event, but it’s still a silent killer. Between June beginning to August 25, the disease took 115 lives. In the previous three months, the death toll had been in single digits. 


After the monsoons started, cases of seasonal infections, including Covid-19, have gone up. After declining in July, the cases shot up in August. Till August 25, 17,106 cases were reported. What is more worrying is the death toll. In March, April and May the number of deaths were in single digit. In June, 46 people died of the infection. In July, 39 more deaths were reported and in 25 days of August, the death toll has already reached 30. In total, in the last three months, 115 people, mostly seniors and with co-morbidities succumbed to death. 

In January, when the third wave was at its peak, 270 deaths were reported. “Most of the people were above sixty years of age and had comorbidities. The daily cases touched the 1,000 mark, but now, they are declining again,” said a health official from the BMC.

11,871
Total no of active cases in Maharashtra

625
Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

03
No of deaths in Mumbai today 

837
Patients recovered in Mumbai today

