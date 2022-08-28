Covid-19 is still a killer on downlow

In August, the death toll has reached 30

Living with Covid-19 may now be a everyday event, but it’s still a silent killer. Between June beginning to August 25, the disease took 115 lives. In the previous three months, the death toll had been in single digits.

After the monsoons started, cases of seasonal infections, including Covid-19, have gone up. After declining in July, the cases shot up in August. Till August 25, 17,106 cases were reported. What is more worrying is the death toll. In March, April and May the number of deaths were in single digit. In June, 46 people died of the infection. In July, 39 more deaths were reported and in 25 days of August, the death toll has already reached 30. In total, in the last three months, 115 people, mostly seniors and with co-morbidities succumbed to death.

In January, when the third wave was at its peak, 270 deaths were reported. “Most of the people were above sixty years of age and had comorbidities. The daily cases touched the 1,000 mark, but now, they are declining again,” said a health official from the BMC.

