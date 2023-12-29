COVID-19 surge: People must be alert for next 10-15 days, says Maharashtra minister ahead of New Year celebrations

COVID-19 surge: The health department has already directed that the number of coronavirus tests be increased in view of the detection of cases caused by the JN.1 sub variant, Sawant said

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday asked people and institutions in the state to remain alert for the next 10 to 15 days to check the spread of coronavirus, reported news agency PTI.

Amid COVID-19 surge, the health department has already directed that the number of coronavirus tests be increased in view of the detection of cases caused by the JN.1 sub variant, Sawant said, reported PTI.

Amid COVID-19 surge, He issued these instructions after a meeting of the COVID task force in Mumbai during the day, reported PTI.

"People should strictly follow rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus. People are excited to welcome the new year, but in large gatherings, the chances of it spreading also goes up," he said, reported PTI.

"Health institutions and people should stay alert for the next 10-15 days to check the spread of coronavirus infection. Those already having some illness must avoid such gatherings," he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, a total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Thursday, reported PTI.

Several states have been reporting an uptick in the number of Covid cases over the last few weeks and nine states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus, reported PTI.

These states are -- Kerala (78), Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), reported PTI.

The INSACOG's data showed 141 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 16 such cases were detected in November, reported PTI.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk, reported PTI.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said, reported PTI.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally, reported PTI.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)