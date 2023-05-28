Daily average of passengers booking tickets through station windows, UTS app and ATVMs: 38.09 lakhs

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article CR Mumbai’s mobile ticketing numbers witness rise x 00:00

The usage of Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app over Mumbai division of Central Railway, has shown an incremental growth from January 1 to May 26, this year, with 13.93 crore passengers opting for it with a daily average of 9.61 lakh people using the facility. About 25.23 per cent passengers have used Mobile UTS app & Automatic Ticket Vending Machines(ATVM) during the period.

The UTS app is now also available in Marathi language along with Hindi and English.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total no of tickets booked through station windows, UTS app and ATVMs is about 55.29 crores with total earnings from tickets booked through station windows, UTS app and ATVMs at Rs 525.42 crores. The combined total earnings from tickets booked through UTS app and ATVMs is Rs 165.97 crore.

Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivraj Manaspure said that the UTS app now has various salient features like multiple season tickets that can be renewed or issued for Mumbai Suburban passengers working on the field need to travel more than one route from different source stations to different destinations.

Shivraj said: “Now, users can avail multiple season tickets. The paperless season tickets can be booked for the current date. Earlier, paperless season ticket’s validity commenced only from the next day. With the newly released feature, users can book paperless season tickets with validity commencing from the same day provided that the user is standing outside the geo-fenced area. Provision to have default option as suburban for selecting stations located in suburban section: - Default option of suburban makes it convenient for the user for selecting the source and destination stations as only the stations falling under suburban section are filtered and made visible to the user.”

He further said that for the suburban section, the distance restriction for booking tickets has been enhanced from existing 2 Km and fixed as 5 Km for all concerned Zonal Railways.”

“This restriction of 5 Kms has been enhanced upto 10 Kms with effect from 10.01.2023: -Users can now book UTS tickets within the periphery range of 10 km from the source station for suburban stations. This relaxation gave a great impetus to the growth of commuters opting for UTS tickets as majority of the offices, companies, etc fall under the periphery of 5 - 10 Km from the stations enabling the users to book their tickets sitting in their offices, companies etc and need not hassle at the last minute for booking tickets on the go,” he explained.

“For the non-suburban section, the distance restriction for booking tickets has been enhanced from existing 5 km to 20 kms for all Zonal Railways: - Users can now book UTS tickets when in a periphery of 20 Km range from the source station for non-suburban stations,” he added.

The data

- Daily average of passengers booking tickets through station windows, UTS app and ATVMs: 38.09 lakhs.

- Daily average of passengers using UTS app & ATVMs: 9.61 lakhs.

- Daily average of earnings from tickets booked through station windows, UTS app and ATVMs: Rs 3.62 crores.

- Daily average of earnings from tickets booked through UTS app and ATVMs: Rs 1.14 crores.

- Percentage of passengers using UTS app & ATVMs daily: 25.23 per cent.

- Percentage of earnings from from tickets booked through UTS app and ATVMs daily: 31.58 per cent.