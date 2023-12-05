Cyclone Michaung: Ready to provide assistance, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that he was ready to provide assistance to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu amid heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he was ready to provide any assistance if needed to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu amid heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung, an official statement said.

The severe cyclonic storm Michaung crossed south Andhra Pradesh coast close to Bapatla district between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday with maximum gales of up to 90-100 km per hour speed, said an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official.

CM Eknath Shinde said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the natural disaster that has hit the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Michaung has wrecked havoc on the people of these states causing great destruction."

In a post on X, CM Shinde wrote, "In this time of crisis, the people and Government of Maharashtra stand with the people of these states. We are ready to provide all necessary assistance to them. I pay condolence to those who have lost their lives in this calamity. We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. We pray that this disaster that has befallen on our brothers and sisters of these states ends at the earliest."

While making landfall, the eye of the storm was situated near Bapatla in south Andhra Pradesh coast while the forward sector of the weather system had also entered overland. The landfall phenomenon lasted around three hours.

At many places in the affected districts of the southern state, Cyclone Michaung left a trail of inundation, eroded roads, overflowing canals, swollen streams and ponds, including submerging thousands of acres of fields of crops in the agrarian state.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting to take stock of the severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday and assessed its impact and relief measures.

Officials informed that the cyclone made landfall between Nellore and Kavali and noted that the remaining part of the weather system was moving towards the sea, according to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement.

The CM instructed officials to efficiently distribute food rations deploying the ward and village volunteer system. He sanctioned Rs 22 crore for immediate relief efforts.

(with PTI inputs)

