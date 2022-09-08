Breaking News
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
British Queen Elizabeth-II's doctors express their "concern" over her health
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Maharashtra reports 1,076 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Cyrus Mistry death Co passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery injured wife under observation

Cyrus Mistry death: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery, injured wife under observation

Updated on: 08 September,2022 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) had suffered injuries.

Cyrus Mistry death: Co-passenger Darius Pandole undergoes surgery, injured wife under observation

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. File Pic


Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died, underwent a surgery at a hospital here on Thursday to fix his forearm fractures, hospital sources said.


Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their car hit a road divider in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) had suffered injuries. Both were admitted to Shri H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre here.

Also Read: Mercedes to send car's ECM to Germany for analysis, says officials


"Darius Pandole underwent a minor surgery of fixing his forearm fractures today afternoon. The surgery went well. He is stable and recuperating," the hospital sources said.

"However, Dr Anahita Pandole is still under observation, stable and is improving," they said.

The doctors at the hospital have been trying to stabilise both the patients so that further course of treatment can be undertaken, the sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news tata

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK