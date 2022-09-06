Cyrus Mistry death: Cops to collect car data

Local police write to Mercedes, requesting all critical information from the vehicle, have also asked for technical assistance with probe

Men from Mercedes check the car at the accident site. Pic/Hanif Patel

The investigating team has sought the assistance of Mercedes to extract any vital clues from the inbuilt automated systems of the car that crashed on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, leading to the death of businessman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday. Sanjay Mohite, inspector general of police, Konkan Range, said a technical team of Mercedes are coming to the city. The police aim to know whether the air pressure in the tyres was normal; were the brakes functional; or if a sudden technical snag led to the accident, among other details.

Police seek to extract “recorded information that might have been stored in the car’s computerised systems. This could help us ascertain any technical flaws or manufacturing issues,” said an officer requesting anonymity. “It was initially claimed that both the passengers in the rear seat (Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole) were not wearing seatbelts. However, the police on Monday found out that one rear airbag inflated. We have learnt that...the rear seat belt is linked to the airbags, which get activated through sensors when one is wearing the seatbelt...we will confirm it with the Mercedes team,” the officer added.

Also read: Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts



People from Mercedes, the German luxury vehicle manufacturer, examine the crashed car, on the highway, on Monday. Pics/Hanif Patel

Meanwhile, teams from the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Thane, Regional Transport Office, Mumbai, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have inspected the site. The NHAI plans to study the road’s condition to rule out any defect leading to the accident. Police are also making inquiries and checking footage of CCTV cameras as well as speed gun points from across the stretch, as the accident spot had no surveillance. An accidental death report has been filed at Manor police station.

Top cop on safety

Kulwant Kumar Sarangal, Additional Director General (Highways) Maharashtra, said, “The focus of the probe is on speeding and the structural issue of the bridge if any. Once we get the report, we will work on minimising such incidents. “If we analyse accidents and fatalities, it is evident that sometimes, accidents cannot be averted, but fatalities can. Hence it is important to follow all safety norms.”



The spot where the car that Cyrus Mistry and the others were travelling in, met with the accident

‘Provide quality roads, trauma centres’

The Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), the largest motoring organisation in South Asia, said that both the central and the state governments have failed miserably to provide quality roads and trauma care centres near highways. This is despite levying hefty road and fuel taxes. WIAA Executive Chairman Nitin Dossa said, “We have written to the authorities concerned to allow us to carry out an independent probe into such accidents and come up with a blueprint for prevention. We also intend to start an extensive campaign to spread awareness on safe driving and push the governments to set up required medical infrastructures.” He also cautioned, “Do not put additional seat covers in your cars, as they can block the airbags from inflating,” he said. The WIAA has also written to the ADG (Highways) Maharashtra to look into the most concerning factor--the missing practice of wearing seat belts among rear passengers.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal