Cyrus Mistry death: Will miss my twin, says NCP leader Supriya Sule

Updated on: 05 September,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Recalling her friendship of almost three decades with Cyrus Mistry, the Lok Sabha member said, he always kept a low profile and loved Maharashtrian food.

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Pic- Atul Kamble


NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday said she has been devastated by the demise of the former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry. She called Cyrus Mistry her twin. My husband Sadanand and daughter Revati were scheduled to meet Cyrus and his wife in London on September 12 but fate had other plans, Sule told PTI.


Recalling her friendship of almost three decades with Cyrus Mistry, the Lok Sabha member said, he always kept a low profile and loved Maharashtrian food.



He loved thecha, a vegetarian Maharashtrian food preparation made by crushing together green or red chilies, salt and garlic, oil/ghee and cloves. Prawn curry was another favourite. Maybe he had a Maharashtrian soul in him, Sule told PTI.


He was very simple and very, very humble. God's human being, she said.

Sule said, we were like twins as we had a lot in common. We always spoke on phone while eating. This habit irked his wife Rohiqa who used to point out that it was rude to eat and talk at the same time.

Just going to Pune and eating simple food was what he liked. He was as comfortable in Matheran and Mahabaleshwar as he was in Switzerland and Paris, she said.

The NCP leader said, Cyrus was very kind to his school friends. His school friends were his best friends, she added.

He hated being photographed, flashlights and any sort of attention. He was always punctual and valued time and people. He had all the good qualities of leadership and management. He read a lot of books, was very respectful and soft-spoken, she said. 

(with PTI inputs)

