Cyrus Mistry death: Need for strict implementation of speed limit policy on highways, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Cyrus Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday afternoon when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, the police said.

The damaged car after the accident. Pic- Hanif Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the death of Cyrus Mistry in a road accident was shocking and called for strict implementation of speed limit policy on highways, according to the PTI.

Cyrus Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday afternoon when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, the police said.

There are some families in the country who choose to stay away from the limelight but their contribution to the country's growth is enormous. Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry did play a vital role in various projects and contributed significantly," Pawar said, as per the PTI.

Condoling Mistry's death, Pawar said the speed limits on highways need to be strictly implemented.

"Even as the road conditions improved a lot over the last few years, driving vehicles at a high speed is increasingly becoming common nowadays, he said.

Pawar said the capital investment of the Mistry family was more than that of the Tatas at one point in time before the Tatas increased their stakes.

Cyrus Mistry was representing the young generation of industries. He was on the Tata Group director board for a long time. He was later made head of Tata Group. He was soft-spoken. He got little time to lead the Tata, but did a good job, Pawar said.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry death: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders detailed probe

Unfortunately, the unanimity with colleagues in Tata Group was not maintained, thus he had to leave his post. Since then he went away from it, he said.

Pawar said Mistry's demise is a huge shock. The way his car has met with an accident is unbelievable, he said.

My daughter and MP Supriya Sule and Cyrus used to meet at least once a week for a long time. I was personally not in touch with him, he added.

The Mistry family has been going through various shocks for the last two years. Leaving Tata (Group); death of some members while other detected with chronic illness; and now Cyrus dying in a road accident, Pawar said.

Many key road projects, industries and dams were built by the Mistry family. It is a shock for India," Pawar added.

(with PTI inputs)

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal