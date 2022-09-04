Cyrus Mistry death: Mumbai gynaecologist was driving car, say cops

Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a police official said

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Pic- Atul Kamble

The initial investigations by the police has revealed that a well-known gynaecologist from Mumbai was driving the car that crashed on a road divider, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and another occupant of the vehicle, police said on Sunday, as per the PTI.

Primary information suggests that the car was over speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), a police official told PTI.

The gynaecologist, Anahita Pandole (55), and her husband Darius Pandole (60) survived the crash, while Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole, brother of Darius, were killed in the accident, which happened around 3 pm, about 120 km from Mumbai, the official said, as per the PTI.

Also Read: Need for strict implementation of speed limit policy, says Sharad Pawar

Mistry and Jahangir were in the back seats, the official said. Darius was in the the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, he said.

A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider, an eyewitness said, according to the PTI.

The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel that I rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the injured persons.

"In 10 minutes, help came and two injured persons were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

