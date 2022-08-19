Dahi Handi 2022: Action taken against 6,000 Govindas for violating traffic rules in Mumbai

Traffic police took photos of the Govindas who were passing lewd comments and shared it with local police for further action

Dahi Handi celebrations at Dadar in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Dahi Handi, which is part of Krishna Janmashtami festival, was celebrated on a grand scale across Mumbai on Friday after the Covid-19 pandemic-induced gap of two years. But, many Mumbaikar's raised complaints against Govinda troupes for causing nuisance in public places. Many were found passing lewd comments and were caught driving bikes recklessly.

The Traffic Police took action against around 6,000 Govindas for violating traffic rules. The traffic cops also took photos of the Govindas who were passing lewd comments and shared it with local police for further action.

To celebrate Dahi Handi and to reach on time, many Govindas were found riding triples on two-wheeler, driving on the wrong side, without helmet and overload capacity in trucks were noticed by traffic cops.

Speaking with mid-day a senior police officer said, "We found many Govindas violating rules and many of them were making noises and passing lewd comments. We took the photos of the Govindas and shared it with the local police for further action. We also took action against Govindas for violating traffic violations."

Around 581 Govindas were fined for driving on the wrong side, 4,809 for without helmet, 531 Govindas for triple seat, and 223 for overloading vehicles and endangering lives. Many bikes were also seized for noisy silencers.

After a two-year break, this year Dahi Handi was celebrated on a grand scale after CM Eknath Shinde lifted restrictions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also took action against many people for making loud noises with speakers in the city.

Taking to Twitter, many Mumbaikars complained against loud noises. On social media user on Twitter said that his wife is pregnant and in his area some political party had put up loud speakers. While another user said that Govindas were using Chinese horns and they have patients at home.

One social media user said that at Gilbert Hill road in Andheri West, people were found celebrating Dahi Handi using loudspeakers and urged authorities to check the decibel levels of the loudspeakers. Another user shared a screenshot of volume levels at Kora Kendra Ground in Borivali where it was above 70 decibels.

(Screenshot uploaded by the user of volume levels at Kora Kendra Ground in Borivali)

