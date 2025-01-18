Dindoshi police arrest two; search on for fake police officials, journalist in gang that extorted money using false sex racket accusations

A 20-year-old student from Airoli was the gang’s most recent victim. Representation pic/istock

Listen to this article Date trap: gang busted for honey, money and blackmail x 00:00

The Dindoshi police have busted a blackmailing gang involving female members who allegedly lured men through social media and dating platforms. The women befriended their targets, arranged meetings at pre-decided locations, and then involved other gang members posing as fake police officers and journalists to stage a raid. They threatened the victims with arrest and public exposure, coercing them into paying large sums to “resolve” fabricated charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested two suspects, Ruksar Shaikh, 24, a Malwani resident, and Iqbal Khan, 35, a Kandivli resident. However, two other accused, including a woman, remain at large, and the police are actively searching for them. A 20-year-old student from Airoli was the gang’s most recent victim. The accused blackmailed him into transferring Rs 99,000 online and handing over a gold chain. After the incident, the victim filed a complaint at the Dindoshi police station on January 14. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Ruksar a day later and apprehended Iqbal on Friday. Investigators found that the victim’s money had been transferred to Ruksar’s GPay account.

Gang’s modus operandi

During questioning, the arrested suspects disclosed the gang’s methods:

>> Female members would connect with men via social media and dating apps, offering sexual favours for R20,000 to R25,000.

>> They used video calls featuring other attractive women to lure victims into meetings.

>> At the meeting spot, the woman would get into a car with the victim, often accompanied by a driver.

>> Inside the car, they accused the victim of being involved in a sex racket.

>> Other gang members posing as police officers or journalists would then threaten arrest and public exposure, pressuring the victims to pay cash, transfer money, or hand over valuables.

Details of the case

“In this incident, the absconding female accused contacted the victim on a dating app using the name ‘Frank’. She offered sexual favours for R25,000 and exchanged numbers. A video call featuring another woman’s face was used to convince the victim.

The victim was asked to meet her near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East. When he arrived, he was instructed to enter an Ertiga car, where the woman was seated. Realising she did not match the person in the video call, the victim became suspicious. The car drove towards Vanrai police station,” said an officer.

Inside the car, the woman and driver accused the victim of running a sex racket and claimed to be journalists conducting a sting operation. Soon, others posing as police officers joined in, threatening him with arrest.

Under pressure, the victim handed over his gold chain and transferred R99,000. When they demanded an additional R4 lakh, he called his father, who immediately lodged a complaint at Rabale police station. The police intervened, causing the gang to flee and abandon the victim.

Based on the complaint, the police traced Ruksar through her GPay account and confirmed she was the woman whose face appeared on the video call. After her arrest, Iqbal was also taken into custody.

Ongoing investigation

The police are now searching for the remaining accused, including the woman who posed as “Frank” and Rohit Tak, who impersonated a journalist during the scam. Efforts are underway to track and apprehend them.

Another victim surfaces

Another victim has approached the police, reporting a similar scam. The police are investigating whether this incident is connected to the same gang or another group, said an officer from the Dindoshi police station.