In less than a month, another fire has been reported on Dindoshi Hills, located in the western suburbs adjacent to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Environmentalist Stalin D has alleged that the fires are being deliberately set by occupiers to destroy vegetation and create a barren landscape.

A local resident told mid-day that on Monday night, between 8.45 pm and 9 pm, flames were spotted on Dindoshi Hill, engulfing the vegetation on the hillock. Stalin D has filed a formal complaint via email to the suburban collector of Mumbai, the chief conservator of forests (SGNP), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the environment secretary, the Mumbai police commissioner, and the superintendent of BMC's Gardens Department.

In his complaint, Stalin stated that the forests and vegetation on Dindoshi Hills were deliberately set ablaze on Monday night. This marks the second such incident within a month. He noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is already handling the matter and has ordered a halt to any further destruction on the site.

“The plot lies in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of SGNP and must be protected 24/7 from vandals who are destroying it. The forest department should deploy guards on-site, install CCTV cameras, and create provisions for emergency firefighting. Builders cannot be given free rein to destroy forests. The local police are completely ineffective and show little interest in investigating previous FIRs related to this plot. We will soon raise this issue with the NGT. These fires pose a significant risk to the national park, and the potential damage could be catastrophic,” Stalin said.

Stalin demanded that landowners responsible for the fires be prosecuted, instead of authorities filing FIRs against “unknown persons”. “Ultimately, it is the forest and wildlife that suffer. Mumbai cannot afford to lose this site, which is the source of two rivers and a forest comparable to the national park. The only difference is that the park is under government control, while this land is controlled by developers. We urge immediate action against the criminals who defy court orders and continue this destruction,” Stalin added.

A fire had previously occurred on Dindoshi Hill on December 28, 2024. It reportedly spread across 1.5 square kilometres. Environmentalists had written to the Maharashtra Forest Department, requesting an inquiry into the incident. According to the fire brigade, the fire began around midnight on December 28 and was extinguished by 2.23 am on December 29, 2024.

It affected dry leaves, shrubs, herbs, and trees. Officials noted the lack of proper road access made it difficult for fire brigade vehicles to reach the site. Firefighters resorted to traditional methods, such as throwing soil and using heavy branches to douse the flames. Officials suggested that the fire might have been caused by a lit cigarette, matchstick, or open burning during winter.

Environmentalist Speak

Debi Goenka, another environmentalist, said, “There is a concerted attempt by builders to grab forest land by every means possible. Since most of these builders have political backing, government officials are hesitant to take effective action against them. Unfortunately, we have to keep filing cases to protect our green spaces.”