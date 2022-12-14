Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero
?mumbai-mumbai-news-article-breakingnews">

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Decision to form panel to collect data on inter faith couples a political agenda Congress

Decision to form panel to collect data on inter-faith couples a political agenda: Congress

Updated on: 14 December,2022 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The state government has set up a committee to gather information on the inter-faith and inter-caste marriage couples and maternal families of women involved if they are estranged. The panel head and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the move is aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Shraddha Walkar case

Decision to form panel to collect data on inter-faith couples a political agenda: Congress

Sachin Sawant. File Pic


Congress on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government's decision to form a panel on issues of women in inter-faith and inter-caste marriages is a political agenda and a perfect example of how not to run a government.


The state government has set up a committee to gather information on the inter-faith and inter-caste marriage couples and maternal families of women involved if they are estranged. The panel head and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the move is aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Shraddha Walkar case.



"This decision is part of a political agenda of the state government. This amounted to putting a strain on the state administration at the cost of the taxpayers' money to further a political agenda," state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted.


He said then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced on March 15, 2017, that legislation will be enacted to protect those opting for inter-caste marriages and incumbent minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was part of that committee.

"What happened to that committee? Will the present committee protect couples in interfaith and inter-caste marriages or spy on them and prevent them from getting married? All this should be made clear," he said.

Also Read: BMC had become 'private property', we are now giving it back to people: Fadnavis

Sawant alleged the BJP was politicising the unfortunate death of Shradha Walkar who was in a live-in relationship (with her alleged killed Aaftab Poonawala) but the present committee concerns only married couples.

The Congress spokesperson wondered whether the government had data on the number of inter-caste and inter-faith marriages taking place in Maharashtra and how many families need counselling.

"Lodha says only women in inter-caste and inter-faith marriages face problems but it may happen to women who are in marriages of the same caste. Isn't this decision a violation of the right to marry for adults?" he asked.

Sawant said whether parents or the couples would be counselled.

"The state government provides grants to couples of inter-caste marriages. Isn't the new decision a violation of the previous decision? This is the perfect example of how not to run a government," he said.

Sawant said the Parliament had passed the Special Marriages Act in 1954 to encourage inter-caste and inter-faith marriages and even the Supreme Court has said such marriages be accepted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra congress mumbai mumbai news india Shraddha Walkar murder

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK