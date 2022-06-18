Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 05:28 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar allowed the application for exemption for the day and adjourned the matter for August 6, Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer said

Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic


A court in neighbouring Thane district has allowed exemption from appearance to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation suit filed by an RSS activist.

Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar allowed the application for exemption for the day and adjourned the matter for August 6, Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI on Saturday.




In his application, Gandhi said his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and he needed exemption from appearance in court on Saturday to tend to her, he said.


