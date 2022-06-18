Defamation case: Thane court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance

Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar allowed the application for exemption for the day and adjourned the matter for August 6, Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer said

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

A court in neighbouring Thane district has allowed exemption from appearance to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation suit filed by an RSS activist.

Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class LC Wadikar allowed the application for exemption for the day and adjourned the matter for August 6, Gandhi's counsel advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI on Saturday.

In his application, Gandhi said his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was in hospital and he needed exemption from appearance in court on Saturday to tend to her, he said.

