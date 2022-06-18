Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services

Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services

Updated on: 18 June,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

A tribe that has historically stuck together—local train commuters—sees a vertical split as a new-age bunch wants more AC locals while oldies hit back saying they can’t afford it

Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services

Commuters wait to board an AC local at CSMT. File pic


Local train commuters are now a vertically split lot. “AC trains will not be used well till they are introduced in rush hour. Who would want to use them at odd timings?” said Srinarayan Mehta, a commuter who has been using the suburban AC trains ever since they were introduced. However, Ranjan Kumar Sinha, another commuter, said, “Once an AC local leaves the platform, there is more crowd on the platform for the next regular train. This shows that it is not a good idea to replace regular trains with AC ones.” These two contrasting opinions by Mumbai commuters sum up the plight of Mumbai’s AC trains.

While a new and growing community wants railways to introduce more AC trains even during peak hours, the old and regular commuters are opposed to replacing their regular services. On the other hand, the railways cannot introduce new trains as the system is already at its optimal capacity. Any new train service can only be introduced by replacing an existing one.




Need more AC services


Show full article

mumbai trains mumbai local train central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK