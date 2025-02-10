The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi assembly elections 2025 on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi assembly elections 2025: AAP just as accountable as Congress, there should be no ego in alliance politics, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

After Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi assembly elections 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that if both parties (Congress and AAP) had sat together, held discussion and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Raut called on Congress to take everyone along in the INDIA bloc.

"Congress is our senior partner in the INDIA bloc, and everyone working in the alliance believes it is the responsibility of the bigger partner to take everyone along. This responsibility was also on AAP, and discussions should have taken place. But the outcome was that AAP lost power, and Congress gained nothing. Had both parties sat together, engaged in dialogue, and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the manner it did," Sanjay Raut said, reported ANI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asserted that everybody is responsible for the defeat in Delhi assembly elections 2025.

"Everybody is responsible for this defeat--AAP is just as accountable as Congress. There should be no ego in alliance politics. Congress, as the elder brother in the alliance, must always fulfill its responsibility with patience and maturity," he said, reported ANI.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi assembly elections 2025 on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP. It secured a two-thirds majority bagging 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's tally saw a massive drop to 22 from its previous tally of 62.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the Assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat.

Lack of seat sharing discussions between AAP, Congress led to losses: Sanjay Raut

Following the Delhi Assembly election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asserted that lack of talks on seat sharing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress contributed to their losses.

While speaking with the reporters, Raut said, "INDIA Alliance is there and will remain in the future too. It was the responsibility of both, the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, they should have sat down and discussed seat sharing but both fought elections separately and lost the elections."

(With inputs from ANI)