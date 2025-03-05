Breaking News
Dhananjay Munde resignation eyewash, he will be back as minister after murder case cools down: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Updated on: 05 March,2025 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came down heavily on Munde, whose close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the sarpanch murder case, and dismissed his resignation as nothing but drama

Dhananjay Munde. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday claimed NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as a minister was an "eyewash" and that he has been assured re-entry into the Maharashtra cabinet after the Beed sarpanch murder case cools down, reported news agency PTI.


An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' came down heavily on Munde, whose close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the sarpanch murder case, and dismissed his resignation as nothing but drama, reported PTI.


Instead of seeking Munde's resignation, he should have been sacked from the cabinet, the Marathi daily asserted.


The NCP legislator from Beed district saying he has quit on moral grounds is a cruel joke, noted the publication.

"Munde's resignation was an eyewash and just an adjustment," it said, reported PTI.

The MLA from Parli, who served as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Fadnavis government, resigned on Tuesday after images and videos of brutality meted out to Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh went viral on Monday and sparked state-wide outrage, reported PTI.

Munde's close aide Karad is a key accused in the Deshmukh murder case.

The NCP leader later said he resigned after listening to his conscience and that he was saddened by the chilling images and videos related to the murder which took place in December last year, reported PTI.

"Munde's resignation was sought only after assuring him that he will be re-inducted into the cabinet after the matter (related to the sarpanch murder case) cools down," the editorial claimed, reported PTI.

Neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis nor his deputy Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, can claim that resignation was sought on moral grounds, said the daily, reported PTI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said after Deshmukh's murder, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar should not have given a cabinet post to Munde.

"Had it (Munde's swearing-in as a minister) been stopped, the government would have been spared of current embarrassment," Raut said, reported PTI.

Beleaguered Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the murder of a village sarpanch and three months after the new Mahayuti government assumed office.

(With inputs from PTI)

