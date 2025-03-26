Desai's remarks came after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad asked what action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray since Salian's parents have accused him of being "directly involved in her murder".

No person found guilty will be spared, Says Maha Minister on Disha Salian death case

On Wednesday, Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai stated in the state assembly that no one will be spared if found guilty in the case of death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Desai's remarks came after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad asked what action will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray since Salian's parents have accused him of being "directly involved in her murder".



Gaikwad brought up the issue in the assembly through a 'Point of information' urging Thackeray to resign as a member of the house and asking whether the speaker would take any action against him.

Members of the treasury benches quickly gathered at the well of the House chanting slogans against Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP (SP) member Jayant Patil reminded the members of the house that the officials from the Italian embassy were present in the guest gallery.



Amidst the slogan-shouting, speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes. When the House reconvened, Gaikwad reiterated his call for Aaditya Thackeray's arrest in the Salian death case.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai said Salian's father has met the Mumbai police commissioner. They made serious allegations against Aaditya Thackeray.

"Whether to resign on moral grounds is up to him and his party. But as government, I want to state that no one will be spared if found guilty. We will seek a report from the Mumbai police commissioner on Salian's allegations and forward it to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case," he said.

Disha Salian who used to be the manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, six days before Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

Her father Satish Salian has filed a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police in Mumbai, requesting the registration of a case against Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter's death in 2020.

Satish Salian has also approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a new investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter, Disha.

The HC petition stated that "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons".

The petition demanded the registration of an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray and transferring the probe to the CBI.

The petition is expected to be heard in the first week of April. Aaditya Thackeray has stated that he will address the allegations in court.

