Documents on which Uddhav Thackeray group is relying are fake: Eknath Shinde faction lawyer

Updated on: 29 November,2023 10:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer of the Shinde-led Sena, told reporters that cross-examination of the witnesses of the Thackeray camp could get over on December 1

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The documents on the basis of which the Uddhav Thackeray faction is seeking disqualification of 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are fake, the Shinde group's lawyer claimed on Wednesday.


Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer of the Shinde-led Sena, told reporters that cross-examination of the witnesses of the Thackeray camp could get over on December 1.


He was speaking after the day's hearing on the disqualification petitions filed by the warring Shiv Sena factions against each other's MLAs before assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar ended.


The Shinde group could start presenting its witnesses from December 2 or 7, said Jethmalani who is currently cross-examining Sunil Prabhu, who was the chief whip of the Shiv Sena before its split in June 2022.

¿The documents on the basis of which the Thackeray camp is seeking disqualification are fake,¿ the lawyer said, referring to an email sent by Prabhu to Shinde on June 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, when asked by reporters whether an extension will be sought from the Supreme Court which has set a deadline of December 31 for Narwekar to give his ruling, the speaker said, "Nothing has been decided so far."

"We are trying to finish the proceedings as soon as possible. I will not be able to comment on it now," Narwekar added.

