Down harbour trains won’t stop at Mahim for 15 days

Railway authorities working to remove a curve that will allow trains to move at 50 kmph, which is not possible with the present alignment

Commuters board a train at Mahim station. File pic

No local train in the down direction (towards Bandra/Goregaon) will halt at Mahim harbour station for 15 days as authorities are working on removing a curve and increasing the speed of trains. After the curve is realigned, trains can run at 50 kmph on crossovers. Once this work is complete, work will begin on the up CSMT-bound platform.

“The work at Mahim involves relaxation of permanent speed restrictions to 50 kmph. For achieving the designed curve, the platform needs to be cut and extended in some parts. The track will need to be shifted by about 2 metres to attain the design degree of curve,” a senior official said.

“To carry out the work of re-alignment of this curve between Bandra and Mahim stations, a mega block of six hours was taken on June 12 along with the Central Railway block on harbour line. Due to this ongoing work, all down harbour trains will skip halt at Mahim down harbour platform for 15 days,” said Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur, adding that passengers for Mahim are permitted to travel via Bandra and return.

Show full article