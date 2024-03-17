ECI has lost its dignity: Shiv Sena (UBT) attacks Election Commission over voting in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi in last phase

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. Elections to State legislatures of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held in the same period

As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect with the announcement of the Lok Sabha schedule, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, asking why the poll body decided to conduct elections in the Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi, in the last phase, reported news agency ANI.

"The elections will go on until June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4. Counting the days from today. This makes it almost 2.5 months. Who is the EC trying to help behind closed doors by giving all this extra time?... We respect the EC just like we respect the SC because the EC is an independent organisation, but somewhere down the line, it has lost its dignity, but still, we will contest elections. Why have they decided to conduct elections in the Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi, in the last phase? PM Narendra Modi will reach Varanasi in the end after campaigning all over the country," Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said. Earlier, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on Saturday after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the poll code, reported ANI.

Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.

In Phase 1, which will be held on April 19, the voting will be held in a total of 102 constituencies. The second phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 26 which will see voting in 89 constituencies. The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 7. A total of 94 constituencies will see voting in this phase, reported ANI.

96 Lok Sabha seats will go for polling in Phase 4 on May 13. Phase 5 will see polling on 49 Lok Sabha seats with elections on May 20. The sixth phase will be held on May 25 which will see polling on 57 constituencies. The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 1 which will witness polling on 57 constituencies.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said.

(With inputs from ANI)