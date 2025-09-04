The BMC said that the holiday will apply to all BMC-run primary and secondary schools, including private aided and unaided schools across all language mediums

BMC on Thursday announced that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8.

In an official notification, the Mumbai civic body said that the state has declared a public holiday on September 8, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8, for of Eid-e-Milad 2025 .

The notification was issued by Education Officer Sujata Khare.

The state government had originally listed Friday, September 5, as the Eid-e-Milad holiday (which will also remain in effect).

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, the Maharashtra government announced that it has revised the date of the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

"Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff will be on a holiday on Monday," the notification said.

It further stated that to make up for the academic hours, Urdu-medium schools are directed to function full-day on September 12 and September 19, while non-Urdu medium schools will be open full-day on September 13 and 20.

"Any trainings, exams, or school-related activities scheduled for September 8 should be rescheduled by headmasters or in-charge teachers at the earliest possible time," the BMC notification said, adding that all relevant education officers and school heads have been instructed to take note and ensure implementation of the changes.