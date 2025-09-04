Breaking News
Eid-e-Milad: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8
Fire breaks out at crackers shop in Malad, operations underway
If betrayed over Maratha quota, we will make them bite the dust in polls: Manoj Jarange
Woman cop among 3 held after impostors flee with Rs 10 lakh of Mumbai businessman
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Eid e Milad 2025 Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8 says BMC

Eid-e-Milad 2025: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8, says BMC

Updated on: 04 September,2025 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The BMC said that the holiday will apply to all BMC-run primary and secondary schools, including private aided and unaided schools across all language mediums

Eid-e-Milad 2025: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8, says BMC

BMC on Thursday announced that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Eid-e-Milad 2025: Mumbai schools to remain closed on September 8, says BMC
x
00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8, for of Eid-e-Milad 2025.

In an official notification, the Mumbai civic body said that the state has declared a public holiday on September 8, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed on September 8, for of Eid-e-Milad 2025.

In an official notification, the Mumbai civic body said that the state has declared a public holiday on September 8, 2025, for Eid-e-Milad.



The BMC said that the holiday will apply to all BMC-run primary and secondary schools, including private aided and unaided schools across all language mediums.


The notification was issued by Education Officer Sujata Khare.

The state government had originally listed Friday, September 5, as the Eid-e-Milad holiday (which will also remain in effect).

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, the Maharashtra government announced that it has revised the date of the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts.

The announcement was made through an official notification issued by the Department of General Administration on Wednesday.

"Students, teachers, and non-teaching staff will be on a holiday on Monday," the notification said.

It further stated that to make up for the academic hours, Urdu-medium schools are directed to function full-day on September 12 and September 19, while non-Urdu medium schools will be open full-day on September 13 and 20.

"Any trainings, exams, or school-related activities scheduled for September 8 should be rescheduled by headmasters or in-charge teachers at the earliest possible time," the BMC notification said, adding that all relevant education officers and school heads have been instructed to take note and ensure implementation of the changes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mumbai BMC School eid mumbai news maharashtra

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK