The girls, in the age group of 15 to 17 years, broke the window grill of a bedroom at the Thane observation home, located in Ulhasnagar township, in the wee hours of Tuesday and escaped from there

The police on Thursday said that eight teenage girls escaped from a government-run observation home in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting authorities to launch a massive search operation following which seven of them were traced, reported news agency PTI.

The girls, in the age group of 15 to 17 years, broke the window grill of a bedroom at the Thane observation home, located in Ulhasnagar township, in the wee hours of Tuesday and escaped from there, an official from Hill Line police station said, reported PTI.

The Thane observation home's caretaker promptly alerted the local police who immediately launched the search operation.

Out of the eight girls, seven were traced at two different places in Ulhasnagar in less than two hours of the operation and brought back to the facility, while one was yet to be found, the official said, reported PTI.

He said the seven girls were traced well before the start of the local train service at the Ulhasnagar station or else they could have escaped out of the town.

The girls did not like to be lodged at the Thane observation home and hence decided to run away from there, he said.

The Hill Line police have registered a case in this connection, he added.

Thane man kills brother after fight over Rs 500

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after an argument over Rs 500 in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kalyan area, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

The accused, Salim Shamim Khan, who was inebriated, got enraged when his brother Naseem Khan (27) confronted him for taking Rs 500 from his pocket without permission, an official from Bazarpeth police station said, reported PTI.

The argument escalated and the accused allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death with a knife, he said.

Their mother later alerted the authorities about the incident.

Based on her statement, the accused was arrested on Wednesday and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) (murder).

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, the police added.

