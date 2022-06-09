Electrified Konkan Railway set for its first monsoon

Several safety measures, such as patrolmen at vulnerable locations, LED lights, satellite phones, have been put in place to ensure a smooth ride on the picturesque corridor

Nets have been fixed along the Konkan Railway route to reduce chances of landslides and boulders falling on tracks

Konkan Railway is set to face its first monsoon post complete electrification, and around 840 personnel will patrol the tracks to keep the trains going. The last phase of work for electrification of the line was completed in March this year.

“The trains will run at 40 kmph speed and 846 personnel will patrol the route with identified vulnerable locations manned round the clock. Trains mounted with excavators have also been kept ready at nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency. Satellite phones have been provided at the Accident Relief Medical Van in case of extreme weather adversities for emergency contact,” a Konkan Railway official said.

He added, “The Konkan region is known to receive heavy rainfall during monsoon. The large-scale geo-safety works executed along the railway line in the past few years have significantly reduced the incidences of boulder fall and soil slip. All main signal aspects on Konkan Railway are now replaced with LEDs to improve signal visibility. Instructions have also been issued to loco pilots to run trains at 40 kmph in case of heavy rainfall when visibility is limited. Both loco pilots and guards of trains have been provided with walkie-talkie sets and all stations are equipped with a 25-Watt VHF (very high frequency) base station.”

Show full article