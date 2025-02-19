Body has been tasked with carrying out round-the-clock marine patrolling, implementing maritime rules stringently

The Maharashtra government has introduced an enforcement cell as part of its plan to enhance coastal security and curb unauthorised fishing, especially by vessels from outside the state. Nitesh Rane, minister for fisheries and ports, on Tuesday, revealed that his department had formed the cell to act against illegal activities along the state’s coastline. “The cell will work to address the issues of local fishermen. It will also help maintain vigilance and enhance security along the coast of Maharashtra,” Rane said during an interaction with the media at his Mantralaya office.

The state government has already started surveillance of the coast using drones. Besides technology-driven methods to keep a check on illegal fishing by trawlers from neighbouring states such as Karnataka, Gujarat and Goa, the department now plans to keep vigil through the newly set up cell. The minister further emphasised the need to protect the livelihoods of traditional fishermen. “The newly formed cell will be responsible for 24-hour marine patrolling and stringent implementation of maritime rules and regulations,” Rane added. Maharashtra has a 720 km long indented coastline, popularly known as the Konkan coast.

Following complaints of encroachments, land-grabbing cases and destruction of the environment along the coastline, the cell has been assigned the responsibility of preparing a plan within three months to clear encroachments from fisheries department properties. “Coastal areas are most vulnerable. Unlike in the past, nothing unregulated will be tolerated. A deep cleaning drive will be undertaken by our department and other authorities concerned to streamline the issues,” Rane stated.

The enforcement cell will be led by the commissioner of the fisheries department and will include key officials such as district collectors, police superintendents and deputy secretaries from seven coastal districts—Palghar, Thane, Mumbai City and Suburban, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The joint commissioner (marine fisheries) will serve as the member secretary.

According to the minister, the commissioner of the fisheries department will be conducting meetings at regular intervals to ensure the effective implementation of the cell. “I, as a minister of the department, will take a monthly review of the progress done by the cell in achieving the set goals,” Rane, the younger son of senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Narayan Rane, stated.