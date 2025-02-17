To address the issue of non-payment, Shinde has directed MIDC and the Industry Department to create a special unit to track and update data of industries under National Company Law Tribunal proceedings

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the progress of the Industry Department at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde reviewed the progress of the Industry Department at the Sahyadri Guest House on Monday. Industry Secretary Dr P Anbalgan and Development Commissioner of Industries, Deependra Kushwaha, made presentations during the meeting on the department's progress. Industry Minister Uday Samant, Additional Chief Secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Naveen Sona, and other Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and industry department officials were present for the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Shinde expressed concern about the economic plight of workers in sick or closed factories. He stated, “I have seen the financial distress faced by workers in these factories for years. I have tried to help them, but concrete steps are needed.” While MIDC plays a crucial role in industrial development, Shinde emphasised that workers are an integral part of the process.

"Many industries and factories, which have been sick or closed for years, are selling their properties on MIDC. However, workers’ dues, which remain pending for years, are not being prioritised," Deputy CM Shinde said, directing the Industry Department to urgently bring this issue to the attention of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). He also directed the department to establish a special unit to monitor these industries and update data related to them.

"In such cases, where factories are sick or in the process of closure, their cases go to NCLT. These factories are located on MIDC land, and the assets are auctioned off by the tribunal. However, workers’ pending dues are often not given priority in the auction process, which is a serious issue," he said. To address this, Shinde has directed MIDC and the Industry Department to create a special unit to track and update data of industries under NCLT proceedings. The unit will work in collaboration with the Labour Department and other experts to ensure that workers’ dues are given the highest priority.

The Deputy CM also instructed the department to initiate correspondence with the relevant authorities to make necessary changes in the Companies Act to address this issue.

Health camps for workers

Shinde said that MIDC’s role is not limited to providing land and infrastructure for industries and that it also has a responsibility towards the workers employed in these factories. "While large industries often provide healthcare for their workers, the health of workers in small-scale industries is neglected. Thus, public health check-up campaigns and camps are being organised for various segments of the society," he said, directing the Industry Department to hold widespread health camps for workers in the industrial sector in collaboration with the Health Department.

'One District, One Product'

During the meeting, the Deputy CM emphasised the need to promote the unique product of every district in the state through the 'One District, One Product' scheme by creating clusters of local manufacturers. He also suggested establishing Research and Development (R&D) centres for these products and integrating skill development initiatives to generate large-scale employment. Shinde cited the example of Mahabaleshwar, where honey and other medicinal plants are produced. Currently, only seasonal farming takes place, but with the establishment of an R&D centre, large-scale production of medicinal plants can be undertaken, alongside the establishment of processing industries.