Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has announced his resignation from the party and will be joining Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As per PTI reports, speculation regarding Dhangekar’s political switch has been ongoing for several months. The Congress leader, who secured a notable victory in the 2023 Kasba assembly bypoll in Maharashtra’s Pune district, is now expected to align himself with the ruling Shiv Sena.

Dhangekar was the Congress candidate from Pune in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but suffered defeat against the BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol. Furthermore, in the 2024 Maharashtra state assembly elections, he contested the Kasba seat once again but was unable to reclaim it, losing to BJP’s Hemant Rasne. Notably, in the 2023 bypoll, Dhangekar had emerged victorious against Rasne, making his exit from the Congress a significant political shift, according to PTI reports.

Speaking to the media in Pune on Monday, Dhangekar stated that he would be meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde later in the day, after which he would finalise his decision, PTI reports.

"It is a difficult and painful decision to leave the Congress. The party and its workers put in considerable effort during my elections. However, my supporters and voters have certain expectations, and they believe I should take a decision that ensures the developmental work in Kasba continues without obstacles," Dhangekar said, as per PTI.

Dhangekar also confirmed that he had recently held discussions with both Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena cabinet minister Uday Samant, who encouraged him to collaborate with their party.

"After extensive discussions with my supporters and voters, we have collectively decided that working with Eknath Shinde, who is widely recognised as a leader of the common man, would be in the best interests of the constituency. I will be meeting him today, and based on our deliberations, I will make a final decision," he stated, according to PTI reports.

His potential entry into Shiv Sena is expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of Pune. If he officially joins the ruling party, it may influence the power equations within the region ahead of future elections.

(With inputs from PTI)