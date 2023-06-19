Exorbitant fees force students to fly

Seat crunch, crushing expenses means Russia continues to be go-to destination for Indian medicos

Patki, Manvelyan, and Nutsalov explain the process and the Russian study experience. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Russia is still the destination of choice for several Indian students looking to give wing to and fulfil their, ‘I always wanted to be a doctor’ dreams. Recently, the Cultural Centre of Russia, off Pedder Road in South Mumbai held a day-long student engagement drive where Russian delegates took questions and dealt with concerns from parents and students focussing on studying medicine in Russia. Many attendees had already got admission to different Russian medical colleges. The seminar was headlined by Manoj Patki, founder, director EDURUSSIA, authorised avenue for admission and information about studies in Russia, Asya Manvelyan, head, International Department, Saratov State Medical University and Shamil Nutsalov Director International Students Department, Asian and Arabic countries.

Practical work

Manvelyan and Nutsalov said, “students obtain significant practical experience studying medicine in Russia. There is great stress on practical application, rather than just theory. There is no dearth of professors so there is very close, personal attention for students in classes. There is one teacher for 20 students on average. Then, of course, our fees are much lesser than what people need to pay in India.” The new year begins in September-October, with Russian representatives warning that students must go through “verified channels for the admission process and be wary of frauds.” Patki cautioned, “There are a plethora of bogus agents/ads on the Internet, inviting students to study in Russia. Some have been found to be universities not in Russia at all, but in Kyrgyzstan! Unfortunately, many parents discover this to their horror and chagrin post paying fees.”

The war

When asked about the Russia-Ukraine war and the escalating sabre-rattling, Ukraine’s counter-offensive operation, ‘tactical nuclear weapons moved to Belarus’ reports quoting Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Russians were wary to comment. Patki though did admit there was trepidation due to the ongoing war. He said, “I assure the Indian families that their children will be very safe studying in Russia. India and Russia have good, robust diplomatic relations. Currently, more than 10,000 students are studying the six-year medical course, parents visit Russia for the convocation ceremonies too,” Patki added.

Russia, ahoy

Mumbai’s Meenakshi Shenoy is going to follow her older sister to the country. “And I hope to realise my doctor dream too,” she said. Preeti Shenoy her mother said, “The fees here are unaffordable. In private colleges, they go up to approximately Rs 30 lakh a year. In Russia, fees hover at approximately Rs 5 lakh a year. My older daughter is very happy and doing well in Russia. I want my younger daughter to follow suit.”

Seat crunch

The “high fees” and “the lack of seats,” are prime reasons for the move, said most parents. “Government medical colleges with lower fees hardly have any seats,” they added. One parent said, “There are not enough teachers too, compared to the number of students,” while another scoffed, “The amount of ‘donation’ asked by some agents promising admission equals to the overall medical fees for six years of study in Russia.” Most parents admission tension here was unbearable and there is crippling, unrealistic competition where lakhs apply for seats which are in thousands.

Hopes high

One parent was concerned that her daughter, going to Russia this year, would face, “harassment and ragging in Indian colleges. We do hear reports of such instances

and cannot think this will not happen to your child, this is reality.” Her daughter is upbeat about studying in Russia. “We know somebody who finished studying in Russia and is now working in a reputed Vile Parle hospital,” said the duo.

Exorbitant costs

There were a significant number of parents and their children, Sampada Khuje, Abhinay Adsul and Tanisha Chavande from areas like Navi Mumbai, Bandra, Worli present at the meet. While there was excitement with stars dancing in bright young eyes, it was evident that this country is experiencing brain drain and talent migration because medicine fees are unthinkable for the majority here. “The Govt. talks about Make in India and go vocal for local, which is all very well and sounds good, but the reality is that it should not just be ‘Make in India’ but ‘Make Affordable in India,’” said families, sending a strong message to the Indian Govt. A similar seminar was held in Pune, prior to the Mumbai meet.

Rs 5 lakh

Approximate fees for a year in Russia