Expectations of justice in 2024

Cases from one involving a scientist, to ISIS, to betting apps, suicide, rape and more are likely to hit the courts this year

Pradeep Kurulkar

By Diwakar Sharma, Faizan Khan, Samiullah Khan, Shirish Vaktania and Apoorva Agashe

DRDO scientist arrest case

Well-known DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar made headlines in 2023 when Maharashtra ATS arrested him from Pune for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). Kurulkar shared sensitive details after falling in love with an unknown woman solely through WhatsApp conversations. Kurulkar disclosed confidential DRDO project details, including material composition, a defence event presentation in Gujarat, information on the Aakash Launcher, procurement details from the National Aerospace Laboratories, the VTOL Anonymous Aerial Vehicle system, and more. Charges also include sharing details about Agni and Brahmos missiles. The 1,800-page charge sheet under the Official Secrets Act led to the rejection of his bail application by the Pune court. The case, marked by political outrage due to Kurulkar’s close association with RSS, is likely to stay in focus next year. Maharashtra ATS is expected to file a supplementary charge sheet with additional evidence, and the trial is set to commence.

Maharashtra ISIS module

The Maharashtra ISIS Module gained significant attention this year due to a major crackdown by the National Investigating Agency (NIA). The NIA is set to intensify its efforts following the arrest of SIMI member Saquib Nachan, also a convict in the 2002-03 blast case, whom they claim to be the mastermind of the ISIS Maharashtra module. Nachan was allegedly radicalising youths, pledging allegiance to ISIS, and assisting in establishing Sharia rule in India. He declared his village, Padgha in Pune, as a liberated zone, referred to as Al-Sham of Syria. The crackdown began after Pune police arrested Yunus Khan and Yakub Saqi, with Shanawaz Alam identified as the mastermind, later arrested by Delhi Special Cell. The Pune police discovered links to the Al-Sufa terror module in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, associated with ISIS. The case was transferred to the ATS, revealing plans for IED attacks in metro cities. NIA anticipates filing multiple charge sheets this year, conducting intensified raids to dismantle other ISIS modules.

RPF constable shooting

RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, engaged in an argument with his senior ASI Tikaram Meena on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express this year over sick leave and shot and killed the latter for denying him disembarkation at Valsad station. Chaudhary then targeted three more passengers. The victims, Muslims with beards identified as Syed Saifullah, Abdul Qadir Mohammad, and Asgar Sheikh, were killed. The GRP police, who arrested Singh, filed a detailed charge sheet, asserting that it was a hate crime targeting Muslim passengers. While Singh’s family argued mental illness, the GRP charge sheet contended he was mentally fit and deliberately picked his targets.

Mahadev betting app case

The Mahadev APP betting case garnered widespread attention this year, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting an investigation into the multi-thousand crore betting case initially registered by Raipur police in Chhattisgarh. The ED’s focus on money laundering unveiled orchestrated activities with alleged political support from Chhattisgarh. Saurabh Chandkar and his associate Ravi Uppal were identified as masterminds operating the illegal betting scam from Dubai. Their extravagant R200 crore wedding videos, attended by top Bollywood celebrities, brought them into the spotlight. According to ED, Chandkar and Uppal managed the betting operations through over 60 illegal apps with servers in Switzerland and call centres in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Nepal. Anticipate more summons and intensified action.

Thane bridge collapse

On August 1, at least 20 people were killed when a crane collapsed on a bridge slab during the construction work of the 3rd phase of the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane’s Shahpur district. The FIR also states that the subcontractors appointed by Navayuga Engineering and VSL did not take necessary precautions for the safety of the workers due to their negligence, the girder and the launcher fell. A trial could start this year.

Mehta couple

Ashesh Mehta and his wife Shivangi Mehta, founders of Bliss Consultant trading company with a global investor base of over 4000, have been accused of orchestrating a massive drug distribution network. The revelation came to light when the Khaniyadhana police in Shivpuri District, Madhya Pradesh, arrested 39-year-old Nisaar Zubair Khan, a resident of Miraroad, on June 9. During the arrest, 142 grams of Mephedrone (MD), valued at R17 lakh was recovered from Khan’s possession. Khan confessed to receiving the contraband from Ashesh and Shivangi Mehta, who had employed him for several years. In a surprising turn of events, the couple’s names were excluded from the drug case charge sheet filed by the Khaniyadhana police in Madhya Pradesh on December 3. Subsequent investigations led the police to conclude that the couple had no connection to the alleged drug distribution network. It was revealed that Khan had falsely implicated them due to personal rivalry. Despite more than six months passing, the couple remains untraceable and at large. The couple remains wanted by various state police, including the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) in Mumbai.

Bandstand MBBS student murder case

The Crime Branch’s Unit 09 has filed a charge sheet against lifeguard Mittu Singh and his associate Jabbar Ansari in the murder case of MBBS student Sadichchha Sane in November 2021. The police, lacking concrete evidence, relied on the last seen theory of the accused and victim. Despite unsuccessful attempts to recover the body, Bandra police’s initial investigation did not yield substantial results, leading to Singh’s release after initial questioning. The case gained momentum when the new DCP crime, Krishnant Upadhya, re-examined the papers and discovered leads from the narco test. Singh’s admission of a desire for physical involvement triggered a fresh investigation, resulting in the arrest of both Singh and his associate. The trial is expected to unfold.

Nitin Desai suicide case

An FIR was lodged on Friday, August 5, 2023, against five employees of ECL Finance, a non-banking finance arm of the Edelweiss Group. The charges revolve around abetment to the suicide of Bollywood art director Nitin Desai, following a written complaint filed by his wife, Neha, with the Khalapur Police station, Raigad police. ECL Finance had extended a loan of R181 crore to Desai’s firm, ND’s Art World, between 2016 and 2018. The tragic incident occurred on August 2, 2023, when Desai was discovered hanging in his ND studio at Karjat in the Raigad district. Audio clips recovered from Desai’s studio, where he was found dead, reportedly capture his plea to the government to prevent the seizure of his studio and instead utilise it for promoting art. The clips also mention individuals whose actions allegedly contributed to his decision to take his own life. This year, Khalapur Police station is anticipated to make arrests and submit a charge sheet in connection with the case. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far. Next year the police is expected to file charge sheet or close the case.

COVID Scam

In the ongoing investigation into the COVID scam, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are scrutinising multiple cases involving collusion between BMC officials and influential figures in the political sphere. Initiated by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the first case highlighted a contract awarded to Lifeline Hospital Management for handling COVID centres in Dahisar. The company, linked to Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, allegedly misappropriated funds. Sujit Patkar, associated with Raut, and others were arrested by EOW and later by ED for money laundering, accused of creating a list of fake doctors. The scam encompasses various areas, including body bags, khichdi for migrants, Remdesivir, and oxygen plants for COVID, involving multiple crores and political connections. Despite the establishment of a Special Investigation Team by CM Eknath Shinde, only COVID-related cases have been registered so far. The intensification of this case is expected in the lead-up to the LS elections.