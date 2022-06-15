Breaking News
Mumbai reports 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, one death
MVA functioning at 'God's mercy'; ministers busy indulging in extortion: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis
Thane Police website hacking case: Cops register FIR, launch probe
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Jindal sends email to police says cant travel to Bhiwandi due to ill health

Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Jindal sends email to police, says can't travel to Bhiwandi due to ill health

Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He has sought an extension of four weeks from the police. The Bhiwandi police had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement, but he did not turn up

Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Jindal sends email to police, says can't travel to Bhiwandi due to ill health

Naveen Kumar Jindal. File Photo


Ex-BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal has sent an email to the police stating his inability to travel to Bhiwandi town for recording his statement. He was summoned by the police in a case filed over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad. He cited "ill health and threat to life", said a senior police officer.

He has sought an extension of four weeks from the police without specifying whether he will appear before them after that, he said.




The Bhiwandi police had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement, but he did not turn up.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news bharatiya janata party maharashtra thane

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK