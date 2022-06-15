Expelled BJP functionary Naveen Jindal sends email to police, says can't travel to Bhiwandi due to ill health

He has sought an extension of four weeks from the police. The Bhiwandi police had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement, but he did not turn up

Ex-BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal has sent an email to the police stating his inability to travel to Bhiwandi town for recording his statement. He was summoned by the police in a case filed over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad. He cited "ill health and threat to life", said a senior police officer.

He has sought an extension of four weeks from the police without specifying whether he will appear before them after that, he said.

The Bhiwandi police had summoned him on Wednesday to record his statement, but he did not turn up.

