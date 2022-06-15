Thane: Expelled BJP leader Naveen Jindal fails to appear before Bhiwandi Police over remarks against Prophet

Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi Police on June 13 in connection with a case against her, had sought a four-week time to appear before the police to record her statement

Naveen Jindal. File Pic

Naveen Jindal, who was expelled by BJP over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad failed to appear before the Bhiwandi Police, an official said. Jindal was summoned by Bhiwandi Police and wanted to record his statement. There wasn't any communication from Jindal for skipping summons.

Earlier, on June 5, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma for making derogatory remarks against Prophet amid outrage by Gulf countries. Nupur, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi Police on June 13 in connection with a case against her, had sought a four-week time to appear before the police to record her statement.

Also Read: Prophet remark row: Muslim body condemns threats to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Show full article