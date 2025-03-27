CM accused Opposition of maligning institutions out of frustration over loss of power, cites Emergency-era to counter allegations of central agency misuse

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Terming India’s constitution as the best in the world, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a veiled reference to the opposition parties, slammed them for defaming democracy and its established institutions and reiterated that no one has the right to change the constitution.

“Merely because one cannot come into power (read as the Opposition parties at the national level), attempts are made to malign several institutions of the country,” Fadnavis mentioned while participating in the debate on constitution. The two-day debate on the constitution initiated in the state legislature concluded on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that in 2021, the Opposition had levelled allegations of use of Pegasus, spyware developed by the Israeli company to keep tabs on journalist politicians and activists. Also the Opposition has slammed the ruling government for alleged misuse of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a befitting reply to these uncalled allegations, Fadnavis referred to the 1976 emergency imposed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The CM, in his speech, mentioned how over a lakh of people from the opposition camp, including his father (Gangadhar Fadnavis), were jailed for two years using the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). “Today, those people are talking of ED (Enforcement Directorate),” Fadnavis said.

Talking about the several amendments made in the constitution, the chief minister explained that there were 106 amendments, which included GST (goods and service tax), EWS (Economical Weaker Section) and 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and Assembly. “It is the Indian constitution that gives a level playing field to everyone in the country. Everyone is equal before the law,” Fadnavis added.

Concluding his speech, Fadnavis slammed the opposition for spreading false narrative of the government trying to change the constitution. “No one can change the constitution. For the next election, the opposition should look for a new narrative,” the CM reiterated and mentioned the campaign–Har Ghar Samvidhan, on the lines of Har Ghar Tiranga.

Meanwhile, participating in the discussion, Sharad Pawar led NCP leader Jayant Patil questioned whether the constitution if followed or not? “It has been three years, but municipal elections are not conducted,” Patil pointed out. The veteran NCP leader further stated that the Assembly proceedings should be based on the constitution and not on numbers, even if it is smaller. In the same discussion, Congress leader Nana Patole dared the government to take the election on the ballot instead of the EVM (electronic voting machine).

