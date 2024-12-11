After Eknath Shinde took over as the chief minister of Maharashtra in June 2022, he had assigned Mangesh Chivte as the head of CM’s Relief Fund

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday appointed Rameshwar Naik as the head of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, reported news agency PTI.

Naik replaced Mangesh Chivte, considered a close aide of former CM Eknath Shinde, stated PTI.

After Shinde took over as the chief minister of Maharashtra in June 2022, he had assigned Chivte as the head of CM’s Relief Fund.

Earlier, when Fadnavis held the deputy chief ministerial post, Naik headed its medical aid cell.

CM's Relief Fund provides assistance to deserving families and individuals affected by natural calamities or the loss of life of relatives in accidents, or for treatment for major diseases, stated PTI.

Fadnavis envisions third Mumbai to drive state's trillion-dollar economy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the state as the driving force behind India’s economic growth, expressing confidence that Maharashtra could soon become the first trillion-dollar sub-economy in the country.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) held in Mumbai on Saturday, Fadnavis emphasised Maharashtra’s position as a business powerhouse and a key player in India’s economic landscape. "We are back and we are back with a bang," he said, addressing the business leaders at the event.

Thanking the people of Maharashtra for their overwhelming support in the recent state elections, the Chief Minister described the mandate won by the Mahayuti coalition as "unprecedented" and expressed gratitude for the responsibility entrusted to his government to propel the state to greater economic heights.

Reflecting on the election results, Fadnavis admitted the massive victory came as a surprise, attributing it to the success of the government's initiatives and promises fulfilled. "Maharashtra followed the Prime Minister’s message, ‘ek hai toh safe hai,’ which worked like magic during the elections," he added.

Fadnavis further emphasised his optimism about Maharashtra's economic future, pointing out that the state had already secured 52 per cent of India’s total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first half of the fiscal year. He also noted that Maharashtra had been overtaken by Karnataka when the BJP lost its government in the state, but asserted that Maharashtra’s advantages, including Mumbai as the country’s financial hub, set it apart from other states like Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)