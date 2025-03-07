Officials say transport dept will release advertisement to alert citizens on how to avoid being duped by scamsters. Sources said with the deadline fast approaching, citizens are falling prey to fake websites and getting duped. “The fake websites are generating a QR code and sending an OTP like the original one, but charging double the money

The transport department has alerted citizens of six identified fake websites regarding high security number plates and appealed to them not to fall prey to such online sites. A first information report (FIR) has been filed at the cyber cell of Mumbai police.

Sources said with the deadline fast approaching, citizens are falling prey to fake websites and getting duped. “The fake websites are generating a QR code and sending an OTP like the original one, but charging double the money and new plates are not delivered. Those who are not aware of the official rates are falling prey to the scam,” a source said.

“We have received a number of complaints regarding fake websites. The complaints have come in at several RTO offices across the state. A cyber complaint has been filed in this regard identifying a few websites and we are also releasing a public advertisement to alert citizens. Citizens should be careful to use the authentic websites only,” Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said.

The onus is on vehicle owners for getting HSRPs installed by April 30, 2025. Enforcement authorities (Regional Transport Offices and police) have been authorised to take legal action and impose fines for non-compliance under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, after the expiry of the April 2025 deadline.

Made of a rare aluminium alloy, an HSRP contains a retro-reflective film with a verification inscription ‘India’, a chromium-based Ashok Chakra hologram, the hot-stamped letters IND in blue, and a 10-digit laser branding of a unique serial number, making it tamper-proof. The number plates will have snap locks, which means they cannot be tampered with. The non-removable snap lock ensures that the number plate cannot be removed without visibly breaking the lock.

Zones 1 to 3

Zone 1: Borivli, Thane, Panvel, Kolhapur, Pune, Nanded, Amravati, Washim, Yavatmal, and Nagpur (E).

Zone 2: Mumbai Central, Mumbai (East), Vasai, Kalyan, Pen (Raigad), Ratnagiri, Malegaon, Nandurbar, Satara, Phaltan, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Vaijapur, Wardha, Nagpur (Rural), Gondia, and Gadchiroli

Zone 3: Mumbai (West), Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, Shrirampur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, and Chalisgaon.

The original websites

Zone 1: https://mhhsrp.com

Zone 2: https://hsrpmhzone2.in

Zone 3: https://maharashtrahsrp.com

Beware! Don’t click on these fake websites

1. https://bookmyhssp.in/maharashtra.html

2. https://bookedmyhsrp.com/registration

3. https://www.bookmehsrp.com

4. https://bookingmyhsrp.com

5. https://indnumberplate.com

6. https://hsrprto.in