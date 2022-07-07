Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh complains of getting death threat on Facebook

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 July,2022 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Amboli police station in suburban Andheri on Wednesday

Sandeep Singh. File Photo


On Thursday, Film producer Sandeep Singh complained to the Mumbai Police that he received a death threat on his Facebook account, which said that he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered.

Based on the complaint lodged by Singh, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person at Amboli police station in Andheri on Wednesday, an official said.




"Singh received the death threat on his Facebook wall on Monday. In the threat, the unidentified person said that Singh will be killed like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala," the police official said.


The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that Amboli police with the help of the Cyber wing are carrying out a probe, he said.

Moose Wala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead in Punjab in May this year.

(with inputs from PTI)

